National League North points buffer can be psychological edge for the league leaders says Chorley FC’s Alex Newby

Chorley midfielder Alex Newby says extending their cushion at the top of the National League North to six points was a psychological boost going into the final 13 games of the season.

The Magpies’ 2-0 midweek win over fellow promotion chasers Brackley Town moved them six clear of second-placed Stockport County.

And for Newby, 23, taking advantage of that game in hand was key as they bounced back from a 5-3 defeat at Southport.

The Magpies now head to Alfreton Town this weekend on a high.

“It was a massive three points,” said Newby.

“With Stockport not playing, from a psychological point of view it is good to get three points and put some daylight between us and the rest.

“All of the lads are really confident now.

“With 13 games left, all of the games are a cup final now.

“I know it is a cliche but it is in our hands and it is up to us, which is brilliant.”

Newby became the latest Magpies player to hit the double-figure mark by netting a hat-trick at Haig Avenue.

He could not score for a fifth game in a row against Brackley but set up Marcus Carver, who made it 11 for the season, for the opening goal.

The midfielder was denied a late penalty when it looked like he had been brought down in the box.

But Newby says his focus is on the team winning not his own statistics.

He said: “In the end it is all about the team winning.

“I’m always going to judge myself on goals because that is one of my jobs in the team to create chances and score goals.

“But at the end of the day it is all about the three points and the team.”

Chorley will host their second fans’ forum of the season on February 19.

Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio, chairman Ken Wright and the board of directors will be on the panel to answer fans’ questions in the social club at Victory Park from 7pm.