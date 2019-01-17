New Chorley FC signing Adam McGurk in contention to make debut against Guiseley

Table- toppers Chorley’s new signing Adam McGurk aims to feature in a promotion push says Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio.

The former Northern Ireland youth player and Aston Villa academy product dropped out of the Football League to join the Magpies’ National League North rivals Nuneaton in the summer.

He left towards the end of last year and Chorley announced the signing before the 4-1 win over Altrincham.

The 29-year-old forward did not feature in that clash but could be available for Saturday’s Victory Park game with Guiseley as he continues to up his fitness levels.

Vermigilio had been keen to recruit in the attacking department to replace Wes Fletcher, who left the club after a six-month injury-hit spell in December.

With Louis Almond suspended due to his red card at Hereford, the Northern Irishman will further boost Vermiglio’s options in attack.

And Vermiglio says the forward is hungry for success.

He said: “We wanted to get him in to do a bit of fitness with him. He’d not played since before Christmas with Nuneaton.

“So we have done a lot of work with him, got some

running into his legs. He has a fantastic pedigree.

“Adam has some fantastic reviews. He was a hot property growing up as 17, 18-year-old lad at Aston Villa.

“He has had a couple of injuries that have set him back at the start of his career. But he has played a lot of games between now and 23 and 24.

“He wants to go back and play in the League and he was talking to a few clubs.

“But with us being in the league position that we have got he wants to be at a successful club and do well for himself.

“He seems really hungry and he will add more competition for places.

“We have lost Wes Fletcher. We had not really replaced him and I like to carry four strikers.

“We have Alex Hooper and Alex Newby who can play up there but I see them playing a little bit deeper.

“So we needed someone else to come in, especially

with Louis Almond’s suspension.

“We wanted to make sure we had a stronger squad heading into the second half of the season.”