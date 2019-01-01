NON-LEAGUE: Where can I watch a game on New Year’s Day?

Chorley aim to follow up Saturday’s win at Curzon Ashton with another three points at home to FC United as they bid to regain top spot in the National League North today.

Elsewhere in the division, Southport have a New Year’s Day trip to Chester.

In the National League, AFC Fylde host Barrow. The Coasters will be buoyed by Saturday’s 2-1 win at Harrogate which saw them finish 2018 third in the table as they bid to reach the Football League for the first time in their history.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City travel to Marine, while Bamber Bridge are also on the road, taking on Warrington Town. And there is a North West derby in the NPL West Division when Kendal Town host Clitheroe this afternoon.