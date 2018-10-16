Nottingham Forest put an end to Chorley FC Women’s cup hopes

Chorley Women’s cup dreams suffered a knockout blow at Nottingham Forest when they lost 2-0 in the FA Women’s National League Cup second round.

After defeating Doncaster Rovers Belles and Newcastle United WFC in the FAWNL Cup, Chorley were drawn away to another big club, who currently play in the league above them.

The game started with chances for both sides.

Izzy Atkinson saved well from a Helen Constantinou strike after just two minutes before Emily Stocks latched on to a Lisa Topping cross but the shot could only graze the crossbar and bounce away to safety.

After sustained pressure from the hosts, Forest took the lead on 13 minutes.

A driven cross from the left-hand side was met by the head of Viktoria Adam and the power took it beyond Atkinson into the back of the net. As the game went on, Atkinson was being kept busy in the Chorley goal. Sammy Conroy, who looked lively throughout, had two drives from distance but they were well saved.

Amy Dicken and Katie Middleton both try efforts from just outside the penalty area but again Atkinson dived well to her left to keep out both efforts.

Chorley almost got a goal back just before half time. A cheeky corner from Rebecca Kemp almost crept under the crossbar but keeper Rebecca Thomas got her fingertips to it.

The second half started with Chorley on the front foot. Scarlett Smith evaded her marker to fire a low shot towards goal but Thomas was on hand to palm it clear.

Despite Chorley coming back into the game, Forest were awarded a penalty. Adam was brought down by Lindsay Silcock in the area after good play from the striker.

Hazzana Parnell blasted the ball beyond the helpless Atkinson to seal victory for the hosts.