Nuneaton 1, Chorley 1

A late equaliser by Nuneaton denied Chorley victory and forced the Magpies to settle for their 12th draw of the season.

There was little to choose between the teams in an often uneventful contest spoiled by a blustery wind. The home side conceded their first goal in five games when Chorley took the lead with a superb goal four minutes before the interval. The Magpies looked like holding out with a stubborn second-half defensive show until Nuneaton hot-shot Ashley Chambers seized on a loose ball in the box to level with six minutes to go.

After a quiet opening, the visitors created a clear scoring chance on 16 minutes.

Josh O’Keefe released Alex Newby with just Ross Etheridge to beat but the keeper pulled off a brave save.

Then George Green came close for Nuneaton with a fierce 30-yards’ free-kick which flashed just past the post.

Newby was once more to the fore, creating space for a shot which was again well saved by Etheridge at the expense of a corner. Chambers wasted a good chance for the home side when bursting into the box only to fire into the side-net.

The opening goal in the 41st minute followed a slick move down the right, Dale Whitham supplying the final ball for Josh Wilson to head into the top corner. Shots from distance by Adam Blakeman and Whitham, both just too high, were the high-spots of a quiet opening to the second half and the Magpies lost Newby on the hour to suspected broken fingers.

Green again threatened for Nuneaton, bringing a fine save out of Urwin with a cracking shot from some 35 yards which the keeper tipped over the bar. The home side were building pressure and it was unfortunate for Chorley that they lost experienced defender Steve Jordan owing to a tight hamstring.

With six minutes to play, Urwin did very well to keep out a header only for Chambers to follow up and fire home the equaliser, stretching Nuneaton’s unbeaten run to seven games.

Manager Matt Jansen was far from disappointed at the result, describing it as ‘a decent point away from home’. CHORLEY : Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Jordan (Walker,80), O’Keefe, Whitham, Wilson, Newby (Carver,60), Cottrell. Unused subs. Hughes, Rigg, Molyneux.