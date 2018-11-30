On-loan Chorley keeper Matty Urwin targets promotion

Chorley are back in league action after a double cup exit and goalkeeper Matty Urwin believes the Victory Park side are capable of achieving promotion.

The Magpies are one point behind National League North leaders Bradford Park Avenue with two games in hand. And now as they prepare to host Boston tomorrow and Urwin is focused on the main aim – promotion.

The keeper is on a season-long loan spell from League One side Fleetwood Town.

It is his second loan spell at Victory Park, the 25-year-old part of the Chorley side that lost in the play-offs at Harrogate last term.

And after a 7-0 FA Cup first-round replay exit at League One Doncaster Rovers, and a 3-0 FA Trophy loss at Stockport, the Magpies have turned their attention to the league.

And Urwin sees that initial 2-2 draw with Doncaster and the fourth qualifying-round win over Barrow as proof that Jamie Vermiglio’s side can make it to the next tier.

When asked if they could gain promotion he said: “Definitely. We played against Barrow in the qualifier and you only need to look at the performances of some of the lads to show what we can do against higher league opposition.”

He added: “I am a very ambitious person. I still feel I can play at the highest level I possibly can. Hopefully that ambition is matched by Chorley because I do love it here.”

And ex-Bradford City and AFC Fylde keeper Urwin is relishing his time at the club.

He said: “It has been great.

“The first thing for me has been playing games – I’ve really enjoyed playing week in week out.

“Playing alongside some of the lads has been fantastic.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them.”