Salford City signing James Hooper’s versatility a big plus for Chorley boss Vermiglio

Jamie Vermiglio says new signing James Hooper’s versatility can be vital as he bolstered his squad ahead of the festive period.

Attacking midfielder Hooper, 21, joined from National League side Salford City last week and made his debut off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Boston United.

Now, as they head to Leamington on Saturday, Hooper’s arrival comes at a good time, with Scott Leather a doubt due to a back injury, while Matt Challoner will miss out again due to suspension.

Skipper Andy Teague is also carrying a knock.

Vermiglio revealing the former Carlisle loanee has been a long term target: “We needed to add at least another body to the squad, with having Scotty out and Chally suspended, on top of the other injuries that we have got.

“He is someone that we have watched for a while.

“He was at Ramsbottom, scored quite a few goals, he is pacey, direct and he knows where the back of the net is.

“He has a good left foot, but I think the most important thing is that we needed a player to cover a few positions.

“He can play left back, left wing-back, in midfield and even up front.

“He’s had a full season playing up front, so he gives us a bit more versatility.”

And Vermiglio says they are having to nurse a few players through ahead of the festive period: “We are monitoring the situation with three or four of the lads.

“It is just that time of the season when players are working long hours, training hard and playing to their maximum.

“We just need to try and cope throughout the Christmas period.”