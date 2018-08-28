Seven up for table-topping Magpies

Chorley 2 Curzon Ashton 0

Chorley made it the ‘Magnificent Seven’ courtesy of two fine second-half goals and a sixth clean-sheet.

Although Curzon were competitive enough, they did not look like finishing some lively approach work with a goal and Magpies keeper Matt Urwin did not have a difficult save to make. In contrast, Curzon keeper Cameron Mason had a much busier afternoon.

Louis Almond gave Chorley the lead on 50 minutes. A clever build-up down the left resulted in a cut-back to Almond just inside the box, giving him time to take a touch before firing past the exposed Mason.

Curzon fought hard for an equaliser but the Magpies’ defence was in its usual uncompromising mood, with centre-back Scott Leather outstanding.

The visitors forced a number of corners but these were confidently defended and Chorley had chances to wrap up the win when Almond was sent clear but could not force the ball past the advancing Mason, and later when Marcus Carver found his way through on the left but finished with a wild shot over the bar.

However Carver ended the contest in style in the first minute of added time.

Neat inter-play near the right corner-flag enabled the striker to cut in and comprehensively beat Mason with a thumping low cross-shot to the noisy delight of home fans in an excellent Bank Holiday crowd of 1,571.