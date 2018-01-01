Southport 3 Chorley 0

Chorley ultimately failed an endurance test in atrocious conditions as two late goals put a flattering gloss on a hard-earned first victory for Southport since September 2 in the National League North, writes MIKE NEILD.

It was also a first victory for Port under boss Kevin Davies, the former Preston striker.

On the day little went right for the Magpies, who lost two defenders to injuries in the opening 10 minutes, both Scott Leather and Adam Blakeman hobbling off.

Chorley were unable to make the most of having the elements at their back in the first half when driving rain and a strong wind made conditions farcical.

A series or corners came to nothing, though Jason Walker was close with a volley from a corner which flew just too high.

Then Nick Haughton, after rounding keeper Jon Worksop, saw his shot kicked off the line.

It was completely against the run of play when Southport took the lead on 22 minutes from their first real threat, David Morgan seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected past Matt Urwin.

As the Magpies battled to get on terms a after the break the nearest they came was a looping Josh OKeefe header which bounced on the bar.

But with the game evenly poised in the closing stages an error by Matt Challinor gifted Southport a second and decisive goal four minutes from time. His attempted midfield pass down the line rebounded off Nathan Sheron, who was allowed a clear run on goal and he kept his head after a 50 yards slog through the mud to slip the ball past Urwin.

Worse followed for the visitors in added time when ex-Magpie Jack Sampson was left free to tap in a right wing centre at the back post. It was an afternoon to forget for Chorley boss Matt Jansen and his men but New Year joy for Southport.