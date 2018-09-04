Spirit is key to Chorley’s good start to the season, says skipper Andy Teague

They retained their unbeaten record despite a scare at Brackley and Chorley skipper Andy Teague says a never say die spirit is key to their storming start to the season.

The Magpies are flying high at the top of the National League North table, and though their winning streak might have come to an end, Teague says that fightback showed the strength of their character.

Chorley won their opening seven games, and then bounced back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 at the weekend.

And now as they head to Ashton United, Teague, 32, praised his team’s spirit.

He said: “It is just about belief. We have a great team spirit.

“At half-time we believed we could get it back and we did.

“If we cannot win the game then it is just about not getting beat.

“It was disappointing from a defensive point of view because they could have had more but we kept it to two and we fought back in the second half and kept the record.

“Now we go on to another tough test at Ashton.”

Courtney Meppen-Walter missed the game due to suspension, but he will be available again on Saturday.

Fellow defenders Stephen Jordan and Adam Blakeman also missed out due to knocks, but Teague is hopeful the duo will join Meppen-Walter in being available for selection.

He said: “Mepps will be back, Stevie and Adam might be back so there is competition for places.

“Competition is always good and we want people fighting for the shirt.”