Teague is honoured to join Chorley’s 300 club

Hot yoga is the secret for Magpies skipper Andrew Teague as he eyes another promotion.

Teague turns 32 in February but with the help of three sessions a week at Trybe Hot Yoga in Penwortham he says he is still in the prime of his life as he prepares to join the 300 club at Victory Park against Kidderminster on Tuesday.

It is a method Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs used to prolong his career into his late 30s and Teague, who has been at Victory Park since 2011, says if it is good enough for Giggs it is good enough for him.

He said: “It has been a long time coming. To play 300 games for one club is an achievement and I will be chuffed to bits.

“Hopefully I can cap it by being on the right end of the result and getting a win.

“I signed for Chorley because they are a sleeping giant and there is still a lot I want to achieve with the club. We are an ambitious club and I am ambitious and it has been great to have been a part of what we have achieved so far.

“We have got to the play-off final twice in the last three years which is no coincidence, we have a really talented squad and we want to go one step further.

“I’m 32 in February but I feel sharper than ever. I’ve been keeping myself fit. I had a bit of a hard time last season with an injury and I got a bit down.

“But this season I feel strong and I am fitter than ever.

“The gaffer (Matt Jansen) got me into hot yoga.

“I’ve really felt the benefits of that and if it is good enough for Ryan Giggs then it is good enough for me.”

But Tuesday night’s opponents Kidderminster will be no pushover.

Chorley head into the game with just a point from their last three thanks to a draw with Southport, a quickfire defeat at the Sandgrounders and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Harrogate.

And Jansen hopes they return to winning ways for Teague’s big day, with a new striker from a Football League club expected to arrive shortly and adding to competition for places with just Adam Blakeman missing.

Jansen said: “It has been frustrating, we have played well and should have had nine points from our last three games.

“But sometimes luck does not fall for you.

“We will keep working hard and giving our all and hopefully we can get back to winning ways – especially against Kidderminster because it is a big day for Teaguey.

“He is brilliant, he is more than just a player, he is a leader both on and off the pitch and embodies the true spirit of our side.

“I could not ask for a better captain.”