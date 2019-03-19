Vermiglio believes National League North title fight now a two horse race between Stockport County and his Chorley FC side

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio now believes it is a two-horse race for the National League North title between the Magpies and Stockport County.

Spennymoor have lost two of their last three games, after a seven-game winning run propelled them into contention.

But the Magpies celebrated a National League North club record 21st win of the term by beating Boston United 2-0 on Saturday to move 10 points clear of Spennymoor.

They have played two games less than Vermiglio’s men with County also four points adrift with a game in hand after their FA Trophy run.

Now, as leaders Chorley prepare to host Leamington on Saturday – while Stockport host Fylde in the Trophy semi-final second leg – Vermiglio knows that should either side win all of their remaining games, they will win the league.

“I’m just as confident about winning the league as the other teams,” he said.

“Spennymoor have had a difficult run over the last three games but they will still feel like they are in contention, especially because they have to play us.

“But they have got to go a long way, realistically.

“It probably is between us and Stockport at this moment.

“If they win all of their games, they win the league.

“If we win all our games we win the league, simple as that.

“Stockport have the FA Trophy second leg at home, they have a great chance of winning that.

“If they do, it will be great for them and the league and probably a bit advantageous for us just in terms of the amount of minutes that they will play.

“At the same time it could bring confidence.”

The Magpies have picked up the most points in the division at home. And with 38 points from their previous 17 games at home Vermiglio sees 12 more from their Victory Park games - including a Stockport visit - as key to their title bid.

“There’s seven games to go,” he said.

“There’s four at home and three away and we are just looking to get maximum points from each starting with Leamington on Saturday.

“It will be tough, when we played Ashton at home and lost 1-0 people had it down as an automatic three points.

“It just does not happen like that. Any team can get a goal at one moment in football.

“After Leamington we have Stockport, Bradford and Telford at home.

“They are all difficult but if we can pick up maximum points at home and scrape a few away then we will be very close.

“That means Stockport have to maintain their good run of form.

“Hopefully they will slip-up but the way that it is going I think it will go right to the wire.”

Alex Newby faces a three-match ban having been sent off at Boston United.