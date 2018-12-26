Vermiglio: Chorley will stand by Courtney Meppen-Walter

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says the club will stand by Courtney Meppen-Walter and have no plans to terminate his contract after he was caught drunk behind the wheel.

Meppen-Walter, 24, who previously played for Manchester City, was jailed in 2012 for two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released from Manchester City upon his conviction, but after his release and spells at Carlisle and Ashton United he was signed by Chorley FC in 2016.

He left for Stockport County and Glossop North End before returning for his second spell at Victory Park this year.

But he is now facing another jail term after he was caught driving in Manchester while twice over the drink drive limit.

Meppen-Walter, of Rochdale, admitted drink driving at Manchester Magistrates Court, but will have to wait until the new year to learn of his sentence.

He faces a maximum of six months in jail.

The defender was left out of the Magpies’ 3-2 win over Darlington but was back in the squad for the 4-2 defeat to Blyth at Victory Park.

He started on the bench and he will be in contention for the Boxing Day trip to FC United.

Vermiglio says the club are standing by their defender and he is happy to speak to people who might have concerns about the stance: “There was a lot of discussion around Courtney with the board of directors and we have made the decision that we are not going to terminate his contract we are going to support him.

“We know opinions will be split on it but I am happy to talk to anyone who wants to have a conversation about it.”

Ex-Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds is the man aiming to topple Chorley today.

Reynolds took over the role in October and has guided the side out of the relegation zone.

And Vermiglio has been impressed by the work he has done so far.

He said: “I think he has done brilliantly.

“He’s a great bloke who works hard.

“With it being Boxing Day everyone will be up for it but with him being the manager there and ex-Bamber Bridge there is a bit of extra spice to it.”