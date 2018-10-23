Vermiglio says Doncaster Rovers FA Cup First Round tie a chance for his Chorley players to impress

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says their FA Cup first round clash with League One side Doncaster Rovers is a chance for his men to prove that they can compete at a higher level.

Vermiglio’s Magpies made it 15 unbeaten to clinch a spot in the first round draw by beating National League side Barrow 3-2 on Saturday.

That win clinched Vermiglio’s unbeaten National League North leaders another home cup tie against higher league opposition.

Grant McCann’s Rovers side have also had a good start to the season, they sit sixth in League One.

Doncaster are three divisions above the Magpies but Vermiglio believes he has players at Victory Park that are capable of making the step up to the Football League.

Though before that cup clash on the weekend commencing Friday November 9 Chorley have a number of games.

And right now the Chorley chief’s focus is on maintaining that unbeaten run when they face Bradford Park Avenue this weekend.

He said: “It is good for the players to test themselves.

“We have a lot of players that we think could play at Football League level.

“We think we have a lot in our side that have the capacity to make the step up.

“For them it will be the chance to show that they are up to it.

“It’s a great tie - one of the best we could have got. It sounds boring but I’m more concerned about Bradford on Saturday right now!”

Ties will be played across the weekend of November 9 and after last term’s 2-1 defeat to League One opposition Fleetwood Town was selected for TV the Chorley boss is hopeful of another welcome cash injection.

He said: “It is one of the best ties we could have got. A home tie and they have a good away following.

“It is one of the stand out draws so hopefully we might be considered for TV.”

League Two side Morecambe and National League North side Southport will have to wait until tonight to find out their opponents.Jim Bentley’s League Two side will either face Warrington Town or Halifax Town at home.

Southport will host one of either National League Dagenham and Redbridge or Boreham Wood. Those fourth round qualifying replays take place tonight.