Vermiglio sees Chorley FC draw at Chester as a missed opportunity as Stockport County cut their lead at the top of the National League North table

Jamie Vermiglio sees Chorley’s draw at Chester as an opportunity missed after Stockport County cut their lead at the top of the National League North table to just two points.

The Magpies completed an unbeaten March with a 0-0 draw at Chester.

Vermiglio was pleased to see his side pick up their fourth straight clean sheet and make it six unbeaten but the promotion-hungry boss was left disappointed.

Stockport’s 2-0 win over Darlington saw Jim Gannon’s side cut Chorley’s four-point lead to two with a game in hand.

But with five games to go and Telford up next, Vermiglio is looking at the positives. He said: “We wanted to get the three points. At this stage of the season three points is paramount, especially with the teams around picking up their three points.

“I’m disappointed in that sense but positive in terms of going away from home and picking up a point and a clean sheet, which is something that has been our target all season – especially a team that is in the top 10.

“It is another clean sheet, that is five out of six clean sheets.

“Chester did quite well against us.

“They did okay but they were there for the taking. I see it as a bit of an opportunity missed.”

The Magpies host Telford on Saturday at Victory Park and Vermiglio thanked the fans for their magnificent March support.

He said: “Since we publicly asked for a little bit more from them (after the 1-0 defeat to Ashton in February) they have been unbelievable.

“At Chester again they were in full voice from start to finish. They were magnificent.

“That was on a day when the boys were not firing on all cylinders they helped us to get through that game and get that point.

“We just want to keep asking them to keep coming out the way they have been.

“They have been great.

“I’ve not had a bad word to say about them at all over the last month or so, they have been brilliant.”