Vermiglio: Stand in Chorley skipper Josh O’Keefe was captain fantastic

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio praised stand in skipper Josh O’Keefe for his role in the 1-1 draw at Leamington.

O’Keefe was given the armband in the absence of injured captain Andy Teague and the midfielder went on to ensure the Magpies left Leamington with a point as he levelled in injury time.

And Vermiglio was pleased for O’Keefe.

He said: “I was made up for Josh,

“He was captain for the day in the absence of Teaguey and Dale.

“There were a few others like Chally or Stevie Jordan who could have taken the armband but I just thought he deserved it and he performed well.”

The Magpies are still second in the National League North table and now host Darlington at the weekend.

Vermiglio is hopeful Teague and Scott Leather (back) will be back.

And he says his side’s never say die spirit is due to how well they all get along.

He said: “Not many teams can keep going and keep going like that.

“The lads have just had their Christmas party, they went over to Dublin after the Boston game and they were all there.

“Every single player attended that party and they are all talking about it, having a laugh and banter.

“In my opinion those sort of things give you that extra yard and keep you going a little bit longer.

“We have got that.

“We have been unfortunate not to get those late goals.

“They have been coming against us a little bit so it was good to get a bit of the rub of the green again.

“Just rewards for a difficult game.

“I was thinking in the 90th minute when have I ever come to Leamington and got something from a game?

“It is very rare.

“I thought it was gone despite our hard work but we pulled through.”