VIDEO: Chorley FC 2 Brackley 0: Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio reacts as Magpies move six clear at the top of the National League North table

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio praised shot-stopper Matty Urwin for his role in their 2-0 win over Brackley.

Urwin was on hand to make a fine stop from Shayne Burn before Marcus Carver opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

Adam Blakeman went on to net from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

It sent Chorley six points clear of second-placed Stockport County as they utilised their game in hand.

And a content Vermiglio was happy to bounce back from a 5-3 reverse at Southport.

He said: “Special mention to Mattty Urwin because at 0-0 they had a couple of corners coming in, one has been recycled and come back in.

“I am right behind it and I thought it has gone in but he pulled off a fantastic save.

“It was not the only one, he has pulled off some fantastic saves and his distribution and kicking was good.

“Overall a really positive performance and for Matty.

Matty Urwin

"We know we have got him permanently here so I’m really happy.”

Vermiglio added: “I am over the moon.

“I thought it was a strong performance from the beginning right through to the end against a very good side.

“They came at us full force, they have lots of strength going forward but we were more than a match for them.

“We got a good goal in the first half.

“The penalty in the second half was a little bit of a relief because they were coming at us but we hold on, keep the clean sheet at home on a Tuesday night.

“With the 700 supporters on a cold night was fantastic.

“To get the win puts a few clear and gives us some breathing space.

“We needed that after Southport because we were nowhere near our best.

“There were some really strong performances on Tuesday.”

In the NPL Premier Division a last-gasp Ally Waddecar equalised clinched a 2-2 draw as Bamber Bridge claimed a point against Lancaster.

Goal-crazy AFC Fylde won their FA Trophy replay with Ramsbottom 4-1 to seal a place in the quarter-finals. The first tie finished 5-5.

