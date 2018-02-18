Vital victory boosts Magpies’ play-off hopes

Chorley 1 Gainsborough 0

A much needed win reignited Chorley’s National League North play-off hopes and in the end was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Gainsborough came with a new manager in the experienced Lee Sinnott and a defence-in-depth plan which ensured that Chorley found no way through in a drab first half. It was Trinity who came closest to a goal when Nathan Jarman’s thunderous 25-yards’ free-kick flew just past the post with keeper Matt Urwin struggling to cover it.

The Magpies, however, produced a much more fluent display after the interval.

Marcus Carver just failed to squeeze the ball past keeper Henrich Ravas following an under-hit back -pass before Chorley went ahead in the 55th minute.

An incisive build-up down the right with neat inter-passing culminated in Matt Challoner dinking a cross on to the head of the unmarked Josh Wilson, who duly netted from six yards.

The immediate introduction of substitute Matty Hughes at last gave Chorley a real cutting edge down the right and the visitors’ brave defence was given a serious examination as the Magpies applied relentless pressure.

Dale Whitham, back to his energetic best in the second half, was unlucky to see a well-struck 25-yards’ drive clip the post and then Ravas saved well from an Alex Newby piledriver. Trinity showed few signs of finding an equaliser and in fact failed to test Urwin throughout the second half, the home defence at its watchful best with Steve Jordan an impeccable presence.

Latest signing, ex-Carlisle striker Steve Rigg, made a late cameo appearance but had little time to influence proceedings.

On an otherwise undistinguished afternoon, the Magpies at least ended a frustrating run of just one win in seven and climbed one place into eighth, four points shy of a play-off place.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, O’Keefe, Jordan, Wilson, Whitham, Carver (Rigg 80), Newby, Molyneux (Hughes 55). Subs (not used): Leather, Walker, Metz.

Att. 1,084.