WATCH: Chorley boss Vermiglio urged his players to make history by beating Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup

Jamie Vermiglio has one message to his Chorley players: Let's make history.

The fired-up Victory Park gaffer was speaking as his side bids to become the first Magpies team to reach the second round of the FA Cup in 28 years.

Andy Preece and Jamie Vermiglio

Vermiglio's National League North table-toppers host League One side Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the famous competition on Sunday at Victory Park (12.45pm ko).

It is only the second time since 1990 that Chorley have reached this stage, the Magpies losing to League One side Fleetwood at Victory Park last term.

This year the Magpies host another third tier side but find themselves a stronger outfit after Vermiglio took over the reins from Matt Jansen in the summer.

The Magpies are top of the table and now Vermgilio wants his men to emulate the class of 1990/91, who reached the second round and lost 1-0 to Shrewsbury.

The most famous cup giant killing was in 1986/87 when the Magpies slayed Wolves in a 3-0 first round replay win to reach the second round.

And Vermiglio wants his team to embrace the spirit of the mid 1980s as they aim to build on a start that saw them go on a 12-game unbeaten start prior to their last three defeats.

He said: "I think that is the message to the players at this moment in time.

"We are making history with the start that we have had and the position that we have had.

"We are sitting currently in a position that we need to grasp.

"1986 and that game against Wolves is the one that everyone talks about and we want people to talk about this team.

"There is another opportunity to write in the record books.

"These players can be a part of that, that is one of the key things we will talk about.

"What an opportunity this is with the squad and team we have together."

It will be no easy test for the Magpies and Grant McCann's 10th-placed League One side will be no mugs.

They have also enjoyed a fine start to the season with Vermiglio's mean defence and skipper Andy Teague and company tasked with keeping 10-goal forward John Marquis quiet if he is selected.

And Vermiglio sees this as a test for his players.

He said: "This does not just bring the finances or the euphoria - this is a test for us.

"If we come through this with a positive result, even a draw, it will give us confidence going into the league.

"We are going to enjoy this but the league is our bread and butter.

"Our long term goal is to get promotion so any positivity from this is only going to help us.

"On the other end if it is not positive I'm sure it will not take us a lot of work to get back up for the league."

But while there is a sense of euphoria and excitement all around Victory Park with a 3,000 strong crowd anticipated and a bumper £36,000 up for grabs if Chorley reach the next round there is one headache for Vermiglio.

Team selection.

Only Wes Fletcher (toe) is unavailable with the Chorley boss, 36, who played for the club before becoming assistant and manager this summer facing some tough decisions.

And he says that has been the hardest transition.

Though with his coaches Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith also heavily involved in the match day selection he joked he can always pass on the blame to his old Northwich Victoria boss Preece.

He said: "Your head plays a big part in picking the team but your heart does too.

"At the club heart means a lot.

"There are a lot of people this means the absolute world too and deserve to be in that team because of what they have done for the club.

"There are others that you think and Preecey has analysed mostly and watched and you think 'that player can come in and make a big impact'.

"It is head over heart.

"That is the difficulty in picking the team.

"They are all up for it, they all want to play.

"Imagine turning up to this game and finding out you are not even in the squad for one of the biggest games of your career!

"Luckily you can pick a bigger squad and there will not be too many that will miss out.

"If they do miss out I hope their attitudes will be brilliant.

"But 100 percent that is the hardest thing.

"If you see the squad at the moment some of the players that are missing out have played 200 games and are players I have played with, socialised with and that is the hardest thing because I still consider them my mates.

"I'm looking them in the eye and saying 'you aren't playing',.

"That is tricky.

"But they are good people, good characters and they understand.

"Whatever decision I make is in the best interest of the team, they know that.,

"As a management team we discuss.

"It is not just me picking the team, we discuss it together - so I can blame Preecey sometimes! "