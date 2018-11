National League North leaders Chorley are aiming to cause a FA Cup upset when they host League One side Doncaster Rovers on Sunday.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio and coach Andy Preece spoke to the press ahead of the 12:45pm FA Cup first round clash.

Chorley coach Andy Preece and manager Jamie Vermiglio. Photo: Josh Vosper

See what they had to say by viewing our video from today's press conference at Victory Park.