WATCH: Ex-Northwich Victoria boss and Charlton giant killer Preece hungry for more as Chorley host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup

Chorley coach Andy Preece orchestrated one of the famous giant killings of the FA Cup and now as the Magpies aim to topple Doncaster Rovers the ex-Northwich Victoria boss hopes history can repeat itself.

Preece was in charge at National North side Northwich when they toppled League One outfit Charlton 1-0 in the first round in 2009.

Current Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio was involved as a player at Northwich at the time too but did not feature.

Now Preece, who was brought to Victory Park to work with Vermiglio when he took over in the summer, hopes lightning strikes twice when Doncaster visit Chorley this Sunday.

He said: “At Northwich we beat Charlton in a very similar situation.

“Northwich were going well in the league.

“Charlton were top of League One and we beat them.

“Just on that day everyone performed to their maximum.

“Charlton were slightly off and we got through.

“That same opportunity is there for us on Sunday.”

Vermiglio echoed those views.

He said: “They are a good side but what an opportunity.

“I was around at Northwich in the build up to that and nobody thought that realistically we would have a chance but you do.

“It is XI v XI on the day and it is a great opportunity and I’m sure the lads will take it.”

Preece says the players will train normally tomorrow but with his prior knowledge of the FA Cup that this can make you as a club or as a player, he urged the players to take this chance to cause an upset and savour the moment.

He said: “It can make you, the FA Cup can make you as a club financially.

“But also as a player.

“You score a couple of goals or a winning goal and suddenly you are in the headlines.

“People have a look at you and it can just catapult you from there.

“It is all about taking the opportunity and savouring the moment.

“A non-league club playing a league club, there is nothing like that.

“You have seen [it] over the years. You can go back to the Hereford game - there is always that opportunity of a big shock.

“We have got that chance on Sunday.”

“For the players to get that extra day and build up to the game this is what it is all about, testing yourself against the pros.

“Our lads on any given day are as good as their players.

“They just sometimes have not had the opportunity to show it - hopefully on Sunday we will.”