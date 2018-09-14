We’re there to be shot at says Magpies boss

Boss Jamie Vermiglio believes the real hard work starts now for his Chorley team as they aim to maintain their sensational start to the new season.

The Magpies are in dreamland at the moment after winning eight and drawing one of their opening nine league games.

Their unbelievable start means they have gone seven points clear at the top of the National League North.

However, Vermiglio has urged his men to stay grounded – especially as they are now the team that everybody wants to beat.

“I could not have asked for anything better,” said Vermiglio, who took over the mangerial reins at Victory Park over the summer following the resignation of previous boss Matt Jansen.

“It’s dreamland for a lot of the lads, but we have to make sure we keep our feet on the ground – all the normal cliches.

“We have given ourselves a bit of a head start and hopefully we can maintain this sort of form between now and the end of the season.

“Everybody will want to be the first team to beat us.

“We have only conceded three goals so far – and one of them was a penalty.

“Only two teams out of nine have scored against us. So we are aware that the next team we play against will want to be the first to shoot us down.”

The Magpies welcome Alfreton Town to Victory Park this weekend and they will fancy their chances of being the first to pick up all three points against Chorley.

They are nicely placed in the play-off positions after winning four of their last five fixtures, although they lost 1-0 last time out at home to Guiseley.

“Their manager Billy Heath has a good reputation at this level,” Vermiglio said.

“They will be tough to play against – very strong, very physical but they can also play a bit of football too.

“They like to play up to a big man up front. They have lost their centre-forward Tom Denton this week, who has gone, but that won’t change the way they play. They have got other players who can come in.”