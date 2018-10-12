We’ve won nothing yet says Chorley skipper Teague

Chorley skipper Andy Teague hailed the Victory Park management team for the club’s unbeaten start to the season.

But he stressed nothing is won in October and the hard work has just begun.

Chorley are seven points clear at the top of the National League North table and are yet to lose a game this season.

But despite that record skipper Teague, 32, is not getting carried away.

The Magpies travel to sixth-placed AFC Telford at the weekend and the captain said there should be no complacency and that, with 31 games to go, they can look at the table only when it matters – at the end of the season.

He said: “To not lose a match so far, unbeaten in two months is a credit to the management team and everyone to do with the club.

“It is an outstanding achievement but if we look at it on paper we have not done anything yet or won anything yet.

“We have got on the board how many points there are to play for and how many we have won so far.

“The manager has been telling us before and after the game that we need to keep winning and then we can look at the table and look at it at the end of the season if we are still up there.

“It does not count for anything. Even though it is great to start like we have, it has got to continue.

“It will be a tough ask this season but there is a lot of belief in that dressing room and we can go a fair way to keep doing it.”

Chorley signed Elliot Newby for an undisclosed fee from their fellow National League North side in the summer.

Newby is preparing to face his old club but twins Alex and Wes Fletcher are injury doubts for the game.

For skipper Teague preparation is key as he expects a tough game at Telford, a side who have lost just twice this term in their 11 league games. He said: “They have started very well, they have got a new manager Gavin Cowan this season. Luckily we have got one of their better players in Elliot Newby, who has been a great signing for the club.

“We know what they are like – they have got a nice ground and a good fan-base. It will be a difficult game. We will prepare right. We always have a good scouting report.

“Our coach Jonathan Smith goes to watch the teams we’re playing, we will know about them, work on their weaknesses and our strengths and hopefully get three points on the board.”