Chorley have built a platform to push on this season

The Magpies endured a difficult start to the campaign, losing their opening two games and then seeing their next match against Bradford Park Avenue abandoned.

Chorley finally got on the board in their next match, battling to a scruffy 1-0 away at Alfreton thanks to a moment of magic from young striker Millenic Alli.

However, the pressure valve was released on Saturday as the Magpies ran amok to register a record score for a league fixture in the National League North.

Chorley ace Millenic Alli (second right) is congratulated by his team-mates after hitting the winning goal against Alfreton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Vermiglio believes the tight win at Alfreton was the catalyst for a performance like the one against City which he hopes can drive his team on to greater heights.

“I think you’re always looking for a catalyst to start you off whether that is something which happens during a game or a period over the season such as a FA Cup run for example,” said Vermiglio.

“I guess last season was the draw at Bradford which meant we got a point on the board and we were able to kick on after that. We are hoping the catalyst for this season is that strong, deserved 1-0 win away win at Alfreton.

“You would think a performance and result like we had against Gloucester will give us a lot more confidence. But we are quite grounded and the 9-0 win only gave us three points.

“We have got a game this weekend which will have a totally different feel to it.”

Chorley host Chester tomorrow and while the fixture is not quite a derby, there is a certain rivalry between the two clubs.

He added: “I would not call it a derby as such but there is a history between the two clubs.

“Since Chester dropped out of the league to our level, there has been a lot of talking points between us.

“We have both been promoted at different times and then caught up to each other.

“We know a lot about their players and they will know a lot about us. We have had some good games against them so I think there is a little bit of extra spice.”

Vermiglio has a number of selection issues with several players doubtful, including Andy Halls, Adam Henley, Mike Calveley and Jon Ustebasi. Harvey Smith misses the game through suspension.