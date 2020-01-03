Chorley in need of a tonic at Woking

Chorley hit the road in their bid to climb off the foot of the National League table, making the journey to Woking on Saturday.

It was not the happiest Christmas and New Year for the Magpies, with them losing all three games over the festive period.

Wrexham beat them on Boxing Day and again on New Year’s Day, with a home defeat to Harrogate sandwiched in between.

That run followed a 1-1 draw with Dover at Victory Park on December 21.

Chorley are a point behind Ebbsfleet at the bottom but eight adrift of Dagenham and Redbridge, who are a place above the relegation zone.

So the pressure is on to bring something back from the visit to 10th place Woking.

Magpies manager Jamie Vermiglio felt his side had given a good account of themselves in Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Wrexham.

They were on level terms until the final 18 minutes when the Welsh outfit took the lead, an advantage which was doubled in the 80th minute.

Vermiglio said: “The game was about fine margins and the whole season has been the same.

“I thought it was quite an evenly contested game. The first half was quite a battle, one which Wrexham probably won but we still went in 0-0.

“In the second half I fancied us to come out on the front foot and we did that.

“We had a few good opportunities and just before Wrexham scored, Elliott Newby had a shot saved by their keeper.

“In these games we aren’t being steamrollered.

“If we could get the first goal, the games would be a lot different.

“After Wrexham scored we gave it a good go but got done by the sucker-punch for the second goal.

“Credit to the lads for keeping going.

“What could we have done differently? I thought everyone did really well, there was no one I was disappointed with.”

Tomorrow’s game is the first of a run of long-distance away matches.

Next week they head south again to Aldershot, then there are visits to Yeovil, Ebbsfleet, Torquay and Bromley in the next couple of months.

Points are needed on their travels if the Magpies are to avoid a swift return to the National League North.