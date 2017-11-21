Chorley Ladies narrowly beaten

Chorley travelled to the league leaders Brighouse Town Ladies and were narrowly edged out 2-1.

Chorley travelled to the league leaders Brighouse Town Ladies and were narrowly edged out 2-1.

The players were high on confidence after a couple of league victories and a good cup run but they knew they had to be on their game despite a few absentees.

Sherry Pearson started in goal with Jen King, Janet Mitchell, Megan Fisher and Lisa Topping making the back front. Just in front was the midfield quartet of Rachel Wood, Megan Searson, Laura Walker and Louise Naughton. Whilst Vicky Coope and Maddy Cullin completed the attack.

Chorley’s dominance in the opening exchanges was rewarded when Cullin was hacked down in the penalty area and Chorley were awarded a spot kick. Unfortunately, Walker’s effort struck the crossbar and was cleared.

Brighouse came more into the game then and started to keep the ball but Chorley held firm.

Coope and Cullin were linking up really well up top and they were causing Brighouse’s defence all sorts of problems.

The muddy conditions were not helping the game flow as it became a little scrappy but Chorley could be content going in at half-time with the scores at 0-0.

The breakthrough came shortly into the second half. Walker hit a brilliant corner into the box which eventually found its way to Fisher who smashed the ball in.

It was a great finish by the centre half for her first goal for the club.

Chorley were battling well and it was a resolute performance from the ladies with Searson and Walker both working tirelessly in that midfield.

However, the league leaders wouldn’t give up without a fight and the equaliser came. Some good play by the hosts resulted in Doherty finishing with a side footed effort just inside the area.

Chorley didn’t deserve it as it was against the run of play.

With just minutes left, there was heartbreak for Chorley.

A ball down the left hand side was pulled back for Redgrave who gave the hosts the lead and the three points.

It was a disappointing end to a fantastic performance by the ladies and everyone can be proud of their efforts.

Next up is Fleetwood Wren Rovers at home in the County Cup semi-Final.