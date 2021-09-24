Chorley looking for league revenge over Southport

That followed a 2-2 draw between the two sides at Victory Park on Saturday in the original tie.

In a quirk of the fixture list, the two clubs meet again, this time in the National League North.

While Vermiglio was disappointed to see his men go out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle, especially after last season’s memorable run to the fourth round proper, he won’t be too upset if his men can obtain all three points this weekend.

Chorley's Adam Blakeman in action against Southport in the FA Cup last Saturday

In terms of the league, the Magpies have built up a head of steam after initially losing their opening two games. They have since gone on to take a maximum points haul from their past three games.

“After you lose the first two games things always look difficult,” said Vermiglio. “No points on the board off a possible six. But it’s well known in football that if you are able to get around about the two-points-per-game mark then that is promotion form or at least challenging for promotion.

“I have been involved long enough in football to know that you might not pick up any points in six, but you then might pick up your next 15.

“We have picked up nine from nine and that takes us one win away from the sort of ratios we are talking about.

“The difficulty now is to keep that momentum going in the league and keep picking up those points.

“The lads know that they are in for another difficult game this weekend. We changed the system a little bit on Tuesday night and we might change it again for Saturday. The lads know what they are up against and they are confident.

“The league is our most important focus but obviously we are disappointed that we are not going to be having another run in the cup.

“The lads will be rejuvenated, we trained last night and I am confident that we can come back to Haig Avenue and get a positive result.”

Chorley’s squad does have a stretched look about it with a number of key individuals on the treatment table and are unlikely to be available this weekend.

Talisman Harry Cardwell and central defender Andy Halls remain sidelined with respective ankle injuries and are two to three weeks away from a return. Striker Jon Ustabasi (hamstring) and midfielder Will Tomlinson (groin) are also nursing injuries.