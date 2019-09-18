Chorley running the rule over former Preston North End midfielder John Welsh

Former Preston midfielder John Welsh was one of three trial players Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio ran the rule over in the Lancashire Senior Cup defeat to the Lilywhites.

Welsh left PNE in May 2018 after six years with the club and joined Grimsby.

But his stay there was a short one and in March this year he received a suspended prison sentence for an assault in Liverpool.

Former Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers Jordan Slew was in the Magpies frontline against PNE, with Reece Flannagan – who has played for Walsall and Leamington – in midfield.

Vermiglio said: “They had to sign forms to play but understood we have not agreed any personal terms.

“John Welsh is a player who is known to us, he’s been through a bad time of late and hasn’t played since last season.

“He’s on the doorstep so has asked to train with us and get fit. He did all right in the first half but in the second half you could see he had not played for a while.

“Jordan Slew came in up front, he’s had a few clubs and not been able to kick on since he was bought for a few quid when he was a young lad.

“Then we had Reece Flannagan who played for Walsall and was at Leamington where he did really well against us.”

Vermiglio will have a look at the trio in training over the coming weeks before deciding whether to take things further. On Welsh, Vermiglio said: “He comes across as a leader on the pitch and wherever he ends up being – whether we take him or it is somewhere else, John adds that nous and experience.

“He’ll be the first to admit and hold his hand up that at the moment he is nowhere near ready to come into a side in the National League who are struggling.

“But you never know, over the next few weeks he can get a few more minutes into the tank and we will take things from there.”