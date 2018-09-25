Chorley skipper Andy Teague has hailed stand-in goalkeeper Danny Eccles after his debut against Leek in the FA Cup

Chorley skipper Andy Teague praised young keeper Danny Eccles for stepping up to the plate and helping the Magpies’ unbeaten run roll on.

Jamie Vermiglio’s Magpies are still yet to lose this season after a 3-0 FA Cup second round qualifying win over Leek Town at Victory Park.

The Magpies will now travel to Southern League Division One central side Peterborough Sports on October 6.

But to secure that tie they had to overcome NPL First Division outfit Leek Town.

Preparations for that clash were rocked by the late removal of keeper Matty Urwin from Chorley’s squad.

The keeper is on-loan from League One side Fleetwood Town and was hit by the same bug that first teamers Ched Evans, James Husband, Ryan Taylor and a number of other development squad players had been struck down by.

That saw him pull-ouf of the squad late on with 21-year-old Eccles, who joined from Congleton Town in the summer, making his competitive debut.

And Teague was pleased to pick up their eighth clean sheet of the season.

He said: “Another clean sheet and it was good for Eccles too.

“Matty was ill and the young lad came in, he made a couple of good saves and it was good for him to keep that clean sheet.

“If you don’t concede, you don’t lose.It also shows the strength of our squad, we got the chance to give some other lads some minutes too.

Urwin should shake off the bug in time for next weekend’s return to league action.

They are aiming to box off another month without defeat as Chester head to Victory Park this weekend.

Though Teague is wary of Chester a side guided by Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson - the duo that steered Salford to promotion, as they return to league action.

He said: “They have picked up form in the last five games after a poor start.

“They are a good team with two managers who know how to win in this division.

“But Vermo deservedly won manager of the month and we just want to keep this unbeaten run going.”