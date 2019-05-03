Chorley skipper Teague determined to be back for Altrincham clash and captain the Magpies to National League North play-off glory

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague is determined to be on the pitch at Victory Park and captain his side to play-off glory this month.

Teague, 33, missed the 3-2 win over Bradford Park Avenue last weekend due to a groin injury.

But as the Magpies prepare for a semi-final clash with Altrincham on Sunday, Teague says it is touch and go if he will be fit enough to feature.

Will he be back? He said: “It is a secret!

He added: “I did a bit of training, hopefully I will be all right.

“I just have to see how it responds to training and stuff.

“I just have to wait and see.

“Hopefully I will be back.”

The Magpies lost 5-3 at Altrincham last month.

That day the Magpies were without wing-back Matt Challoner (hernia) and Josh O’Keefe (ribs).

That saw Teague deployed out of position at right wing-back but Challoner, like Teague, is expected to be fit for Sunday’s clash.

O’Keefe has also returned since that scare, with Josh Wilson also in contention.

Teague says Altrincham will be a tough test but he says the Magpies must take heart from their 4-1 home win over their play-off opponents earlier in the season.

The Magpies skipper believes home advantage will be key.

He said: “I think when we played them in the away tie it was one of our worst performances of the season.

“We were missing a few key players, we did not start off on the best of form but we are at home again and hopefully we can get the same result that we got against them at home.

“If you had said at the start of the season you have two home games to get promoted, we would have snapped your hand off.

“Our home form has always been good.

“We score goals, keep clean sheets and having our home fans around us we have every chance of getting a good result.”