Chorley to face Newcastle in FA Cup after 5-0 romp over Bradford

The black and whites will host Newcastle United in the next round on Sunday (1pm).

Chorley took charge of their encounter against the Bantams, going ahead early.

Laura Walker delivered from a corner and Betti Worth rose higher than anyone else to head the ball home.

Chorley ladies celebrate victory Bradford

Half-chances came and went for Chorley as they dominated but they had to wait just before half time to double their lead through Ellie Cleary courtesy of a smart finish from five yards out after a scramble.

Bradford came out fighting after half-time but Chorley soon knocked the stuffing out of them with their third goal. Aleesha Collins raced through the defence with frightening pace and slotted the ball into the corner to make it 3-0.

The game became a bit scrappy, Chorley playing the better football with Hindle looking dangerous on the right and Megan Searson coming close with a long range effort.

With Chorley looking comfortable and the game slipping away from Bradford, they made three changes as Isabel Catlow, Walker and Rachel Hindle came off for Charlotte Evans, Nat Bell and Katie Matthews.

Ellie Cleary on the ball

Bradford had their only real chance of the game on 60 minutes but Abbie Mackay was on the line to clear the danger.

Shortly after Cleary got her second goal of the game after good footwork saw her swivel and plant the ball in the corner to make it 4-0.

The scoring was completed when Collins fired a rocket into the top left corner.