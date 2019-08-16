Chorley will need to find a killer instinct in National League says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Chorley boss Jamie Vermilgio has called on his side to find a ruthless edge in the final third as they look for their first win at Maidenhead tomorrow.

The Magpies lost their first game of the season 6-1 at home to Solihull Moors on Tuesday after starting life in the National League with three draws.

The National League North play-off final winners are still searching for their first win and Vermilgio says that midweek loss will not impact his side but they must learn to be more clinical.

He said: “I think the players are in the same position as me mentally with it.

“They have shown that they can come up against Solihull and, apart from the scoreline, do really well against them – especially in the first half.

“If we’d have got a goal against them in the first half it would have been a totally different game.

“When you go up different levels that is the difference, how ruthless teams are. Solihull were very ruthless and we are not. That is where we need to get better, if we get an opportunity it needs to go in the back of the net.

“I’m happy so far with how we have applied ourselves and how we have managed to apply ourselves against four of possibly the top eight in the league.

“It does not worry me. I’m sure we will kick on.”

But ruthlessness is not the only thing Vermilgio’s men need to work on in this new division.

The Chorley boss says his side have lots to learn but that the travelling and recovery will make a big difference this season.

His part-time team do not have the same recovery benefits of the full-time teams with the head teacher and his squad back to work on most Mondays.

Now Vermiglio is hoping for three points when they face Maidenhead on Saturday.

The Magpies will be travelling down and staying over on a Friday for the second week in a row. And he wants improvements.

He said: “I’m hoping for three points.

“I’m expecting a tough game. They are quite a physical side. They play 4-3-3, quite a narrow team.

“It will be tough, another tough trip, long distance.

“They will be organised and hard to break down.

“We will just have to deal with another powerful side.

“We weren’t able to deal with Solihull so we will have to deal with Maidenhead much better.”