Chorley Women gear up for Belles cup collision

Chorley Women are aiming to do a spot of giantkilling at the weekend when they face Doncaster Rovers Belles in the FA Women’s National League Cup.

The preliminary round for this season’s competition sees the Magpies travel to South Yorkshire on Sunday.

And it will be a huge test against one of the biggest names in women’s football.

The Belles are one of the game’s most successful teams, having won the women’s FA Cup six times, competing in the final 13 times.

They have also been in the final of the FAWNL Cup three times losing, twice to Arsenal Women.

Due to the re-branding of the league last year, Doncaster have been placed in the league above the Magpies, and have lost their opening two games of the season.

Chorley Women have won their only game in the league, so confidence is high, despite the underdog tag.

They beat Norton and Stockton Ancients FC Ladies 5-4 in a thrilling game at Victory Park to get their season off to a flying start under the Chorley FC banner after affiliating with the National League North club in the summer.

Chorley centre-back Saskia Bowes said: “Every single member of Chorley FC Women will play for the badge on their chest.

“It’s a brilliant fixture to be a part of and a dream tie for us.

“We will give the supporters something to cheer and our desire will make them proud.”

There is a consolation prize for the losers in the preliminary round on Sunday, who will then compete in the cup’s sister competition, the FA Women’s National League Plate.