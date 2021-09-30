Chorley's gesture will aid stricken footballer Jake Hibbs' recovery from serious injury

The fixture is a rearranged game after the initial match was abandoned after Park Avenue ace Jake Hibbs suffered a badly broken leg.

The Magpies are asking for voluntary donations with all money raised going towards Hibbs and his family as he continues his recovery.

Hall was in the Magpies line-up for the original game at Victory Park and said he and his team-mates were saddened by the injury sustained by Hibbs and wish him well in his recovery.

Jake Hibbs

"That what Chorley is all about," said Hall. "It's a family club with good intentions.

"It's a brilliant gesture for the club to put on a game free of charge with all donations going to a player who is not even part of the Chorley Football Club.

"It shows what the club is about and we wish Jake well."