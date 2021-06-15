Cup joy for Chorley women footballers

Chorley women reserves lift the cup Photo:JOHN SHIRRAS

After a bright start, Valentine opened the scoring for the Magpies and it was soon 2-0 as Fitton headed home.

Mossley threatened for large periods but Chorley goalkeeper Knowles was in fine form with some excellent saves and it was 3-0 at the break thanks to a smart finish from Mills.

After the break, Chorley ran riot with Fitton notching her second header of the game, while Drury got in the act with a fine headed goal soon after.

Five-nil soon became 6-0 with Mill grabbing her second of the game with a superb finbish and she set Fitton up for her hat-trick goal soon after to make it 7-0.