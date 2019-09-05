Premier League

Dirty Leeds? Ranking the most ill-disciplined teams in Premier League history - featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea & more

The 2019/20 Premier League campaign may have only just begun, but there's already been a wealth of red cards dished out by the referees. Using stats from the Premier League archives, we've taken a look at the most ill-disciplined sides in the competition's history.

Now of course, red cards are a far more severe caution than yellows, so we've trebled their value to reflect this. Scroll through the gallery to see the dirtiest sides in the Premier League's history...

Red cards: 1. Yellow cards: 39

1. Swindon Town - Total card score: 42

Reds cards: 2. Yellow cards: 47

2. Blackpool - Total card score: 51

Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 66

3. Barnsley - Total card score: 78

Red cards: 4. Yellow cards: 70

4. Oldham Athletic - Total card score: 82

