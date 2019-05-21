Don't miss eight-page Chorley FC promotion supplement in this week's Chorley Guardian

The Chorley Guardian is producing a special eight-page promotion supplement to celebrate Chorley's play-off final victory.

The Magpies ended a 29-year absence from the top tier of non-league thanks to a tense 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Spennymoor Town at Victory Park on Sunday.

Keeper Matty Urwin was the hero once again with three saves in the shootout after Scott Leather's 102nd-minute goal was cancelled out by Glen Taylor's 105th-minute effort as the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

But spot-kicks from Courtney Meppen-Walter, Josh O'Keefe, Marcus Carver and Elliot Newby sealed Chorley's promotion to the National League.

In tribute the Lancashire Post ran a special eight page souvenir in last Friday's paper that will now be available again in this week's Chorley Guardian.

The promotion special features photographs from Stefan Willoughby and interviews with shootout king Urwin, chairman Ken Wright, manager Jamie Vermiglio, coach Andy Preece, striker Carver, skipper Andrew Teague and commercial manager Josh Vosper as the Magpies reflect on a successful season and look ahead to their return to the fifth tier of English Football.