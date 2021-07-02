England hot favourites to see off Ukraine

Raheem Sterling has been in excellent form for England

Fans of multiple generations have been waiting for a result such as this - England beating a major international rival in the knockout stages of a European Championship.

Their path to the final is certainly easier than they would have been expected prior to this tournament but Gareth Southgate will know his team can’t rest on their laurels yet.

Ukraine are a dangerous side having defeated the winners of Group E, Sweden, during extra time in their last 16 tie. Managed by ex-Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko, this was their first ever knockout win in a Euros with Artem Dovbyk heading in to seal their passage through.

England are favourites at 2/5 and their opportunity to make it through to a semi-final of a Euros for the first time since 1996. Ukraine are 15/2 and will be ecstatic to have got this far after finishing as a best third placed team.

They’re 7/2 to qualify which could include an extra time victory, the same route they took to overcome Sweden. England are 2/11 to qualify through any method but have been beaten on penalties in the last eight of a Euros twice by Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012.

England have edged ahead of Spain as the bookies’ favourite for Euro 2020 at 15/8. This quarter-final takes place in Rome but if they can navigate their way to the final four, they know the remaining matches will be played back at Wembley.

Ukraine are 33/1 and have the longest odds according to the bookies but know they will have a real opportunity if they make it to a semi-final.

Much was made of Harry Kane’s tournament form as he failed to score in the group stages. However, his fantastic header against Germany was exactly what he needed to silence his doubters and is 5/6 to score anytime.

Raheem Sterling produced another cool finish past Manuel Neuer to take his tally to three goals in four games. He’s 13/8 to strike yet again in Rome. Jack Grealish could well come in for Bukayo Saka after his pivotal play in the build up for Sterling’s opener followed by an assist for Kane. Grealish is 12/5 to score anytime and get his first for England.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is 14/1 to find the net like he did with the opener against the Swedes. Dovbyk will be pushing for a start after one of his country’s biggest ever goals and is 5/1 to score anytime. Ukraine’s main striker, Roman Yaremchuk, is priced at 7/2 but Shevchenko must be tempted to switch after Dovbyk’s heroics.

Best bets

Raheem Sterling to score anytime and England to win by two or more goals is 3/1. Harry Kane to score anytime and a correct full time result of 1-0 at 11/1 seems a sensible bet given the Three Lions are yet to concede. A draw at half-time followed by an England victory in the second half is valued at 11/4 and given Southgate’s side saved their best football for the second half versus Germany, fans might have to be patient again. Andriy Yarmolenko will be another player well known to England supporters after his three seasons in the Premier League. He is 5/1 to get his third of the tournament. However the odds for the West Ham winger to score but England to still qualify is priced at 17/2.