England slight favourites to beat Italy in Euros final

England are in their first major international final since 1966 and play Italy at Wembley on Sunday in the final of Euro 2020.

Italy last reached the final of the Euros in 2012 in which they lost 4-0 to Spain.

The last time the Azzurri won the Euros was in 1968 in which they beat Yugoslavia over two games. The format then didn’t include penalties so after the first game finished level in Extra Time, a replay was forced in which the Azzurri won 2-0.

Italy have been the standout team of this Euros although Spain edged them in terms of overall play within the 120 minutes over the semi-final. The Italians won on penalties after Chelsea’s Jorginho calmly slotted the decisive spot-kick past Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon. England got past Denmark in their semi after Harry Kane followed up the rebound from his saved penalty in Extra Time.

England are favourites at 7/4 with a raucous and partisan Wembley behind them. Italy are not far behind at 15/8 but will be very assured given their 33-match unbeaten run which is approaching three years. Italy are evens to win the trophy with England at 4/5 to win their first ever Euros.

Harry Kane is 6/4 to score anytime and one more goal will make him England’s leading scorer at major international competitions. Ciro Immobile is without a goal in four matches but is a guaranteed starter and 21/10 to score anytime.

Raheem Sterling is 3/1 in the same market as well as being in the running for player of the tournament. Federico Chiesa has been bright and got ahead of Domenico Berardi in Italian manager Roberto Mancini’s preferred starting eleven. Chiesa is 4/1 to find the net and will give England’s defence a huge problem. On the opposite side of Italy’s front three, Lorenzo Insigne will look to replicate his sumptuous curler against Belgium in the quarter-final and is 10/3 to do so.

It took an incredible save from Kasper Schmeichel to prevent Harry Maguire getting his second goal of this Euros. The Manchester United centre-back is 16/1 to score but will find it hard against an imperious Italian defence who are good at defending set pieces. Bukayo Saka is likely to keep his place after getting the assist for England’s equaliser against Denmark and is 5/1 to get his first of the tournament in the biggest game of all.

Best bets

Kane to score and The Three Lions to lift a major trophy for the first time in 55 years is 12/5. Kane to score two or more, which would elevate him to outright leading goalscorer in this competition, is priced at 17/2. Sterling to find the net and both teams to score is 5/1 and now Jordan Pickford’s goal has finally been breached, Italy will know they can find a way past the best defence of Euro 2020. A nervy 1-0 England win is 13/2 in the correct score category, a result that manager Gareth Southgate would be more than relieved by.

Italy to win on penalties is 17/2 and their last major trophy win in the 2006 World Cup was via this method of victory. Giorgio Chiellini to be booked and the Azzurri to win their first Euros in 53 years in 9/1 which is good value given Italy’s propensity for game management.