Ex-Chorley loan star Haughton joins rivals Salford City

Just days after ending his spell at Victory Park former Chorley loan star Nick Haughton has joined the Magpies' National League North rivals Salford City on a permanent deal.

A blistering 25 game, 13 goal loan spell at Victory Park from League One side Fleetwood Town caught the eye of a number of potential suitors.

Town recalled the 23-year-old midfielder from his season long loan at Chorley earlier this week and he has now left the club to join Salford on a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Despite the short length of that loan spell at Victory Park Haughton certainly made his mark with a number of wonder goals for the Magpies.