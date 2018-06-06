Fleetwood Town add Chorley away fixture to Joey Barton’s pre-season schedule

It will be a family affair this pre-season for Joey Barton as his new Fleetwood Town side are set to face his cousin Josh Wilson’s Chorley team.

Barton has just taken on his first managerial role at Town and his first pre-season schedule in the dug out has nearly been finalised as they prepare for the new League One term.

Barton’s men return for pre-season training on June 18 and his first scheduled match in charge will be against Salford City.

Town head to ex-boss Grahahm Alexander and former skipper Nathan Pond’s new National League side on Friday July 6.

Town depart for their pre-season tour in Hungary on Sunday 8 July and return home a week later, with two matches to be played on the trip.

Next up is another old boss as they travel to Micky Mellon’s newly promoted League Two Rovers side on Saturday, July 21 (3pm).

After that they will travel to an as yet unconfirmed opponent on Saturday July 28 before a trip to Chorley on Monday July 30 (7:30pm.

Barton’s cousin Wilson is part of Matt Jansen’s National League North Chorley side and that will be the final game in the pre-season schedule before the new season commences on Saturday August 4.

Fleetwood Town just managed to squeeze past the Magpies in the first round of the FA Cup at Victory Park in November, a last gasp Jack Sowerby goal thwarted a potential giant killing.

It was a fiesty affair with Lewie Coyle seeing red before Devante Cole cancelled out Chorley forward Marcus Carver’s opener.

Barton’s side will include a mix of first team and development squad players due to the close proximity to the start of the campaign.

Town will not be playing a friendly at home this season as the Highbury pitch is only set to be ripped up later this week, that delay due to singer Alfie Boe’s Homecoming concert at the ground last Saturday.

Though the Gazette understands there are plans to arrange a friendly at their Poolfoot Farm training complex before the new season.

Fleetwood’s pre-season as it stands:

July 6: Salford (A)

July 8-15: pre-season tour in Hungary

July 21: Tranmere (A)

July 28: TBC (A)

July 30: Chorley (A)