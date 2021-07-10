Former Chorley striker Paul Mariner, who went on to represent England, has died aged 68

Mariner scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and was a member of their FA Cup winning side of 1978 and the team that won the UEFA Cup in 1981.

He also earned 35 caps for England scored 13 times for his country.

A tweet from Chorley read: "Absolutely devastating - the thoughts of everyone at Chorley FC are with Paul's family."

Paul Mariner

A tweet from Ipswich added: “We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68. The thoughts of everyone at #itfc are with Paul’s family and friends at this sad time.”

It was reported last year that Mariner, whose other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth, had undergone surgery on a brain tumour.

A tweet from the England team’s account read: “We’re sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions , has passed away at the age of 68.

“Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

Paul Mariner in action for Ipswich

A statement from Mariner’s family, posted on his Twitter account, read: “We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on the 9th of July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

“We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and the messages that were sent to him, they meat a great deal to him and us.

“A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care that he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will be forever in your debt.

“Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to hm.