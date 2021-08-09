Former team-mates in salute to Chorley legend James Dean

The Magpies’ Old Boys beat their rivals from Halifax 4-0 in the main event, with two of Deano’s former bosses Garry Flitcroft and Neil Aspin in the dugouts.

Dean, 35, tragically died in May.

He helped the Magpies won the NPL Premier Division in 2014, before going on to reach the National League North play-off final a year later.

Chorley FC Old Boys line up to applaud James Dean (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Dean, who also played for Bury – playing in the Football League – Hyde United, Harrogate Town, Stalybridge Celtic, FC Halifax Town, AFC Fylde, Clitheroe and Padiham, scored more than 50 goals in well over 100 appearances for Chorley, and was pivotal member of the Magpies squad which also won the LFA Challenge Trophy final.

A full day of events began with a highly-competitive supporters game between Chorley Blokes United and AFC Halifax, before live music from Antonia Sharples and Connor Banks acted as the warm-up for the main event.

Two goals in each half saw a Magpies side – featuring a number of players still active in non-league football – to victory in front of a partisan home crowd.

Chorley: Ashton; Ross, Teague (c), Doyle, Mather; Vermiglio, Cottrell, Whitham, Roscoe, Burns, Dorney. Subs: Grundy, Charnock, Jarvis, Woolcott, Wiles, Cartwright.

Match action from the game (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Halifax: Hedge; Hardy, Lowe, Sykes, O’Brien, Baker, Phelan, Garner, Ross, Gray, Marshall. Subs: Winter, Richardson.