Four-goal Chorley Ladies show their fighting spirit

Chorley Ladies won 4-2 at Crewe Alexandra on Sunday to climb two places to fifth in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division One.

The game started at a high tempo, with both sides getting used to the wet weather and pitch.

The first chance of the game fell for Chorley when Vicky Coope played the ball inside to Laura Walker from the right wing, but the midfielder could not quite adjust her body to get the shot on target.

Crewe then hit back seconds later. A neat interchange of passes ended in a long-distance effort from The Alex, which Meghan Pope managed to tip on to the crossbar.

Shortly after, Crewe took the lead. A long ball over the top was latched on to by Booth, and she was able to lob the ball over Pope.

Chorley regrouped well and were the dominant side in the first half.

The second half started at an immense pace, with Chorley using the conditions to their advantage.

Megan Searson, a substitute for the injured Saskia Bowes, came into the midfield, leaving Emily Yeoman, Janet Mitchell and Lisa Topping to operate at the back.

It was an inspired move, as Chorley equalised soon after. A corner was floated in by Coope, and after a scramble in the area, Topping was on hand to stab the ball home.

But Crewe took the lead again, against the run of play.

Pope had been substituted with a knee injury and Katherine Ormerod made her league debut in goal.

But there was nothing she could do as Saunders curled a shot into the top corner from outside of the area.

Again, Chorley showed immense character to dig deep and produce an equaliser.

Some great play from Kathy Bonner in the centre of the park enabled Coope to whip in a dangerous cross, and Rachel Wood was there to convert.

In the last 10 minutes, Chorley took the lead for the first time. Maddy Cullin linked up well with Scarlett Smith on the right and after a lovely piece of trickery, managed to evade the goalkeeper, who brought her down.

Coope stepped up to bury the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The points were wrapped up just five minutes later when Cullin raced down the right flank before hitting a looping effort into the top corner.

Chorley return to action on Sunday when they travel to face Leeds United, with kick-off at 2 p.m.