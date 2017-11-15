Foxes are up next in FA Cup for Chorley Ladies

Chorley Ladies will face Leicester City second round of the SSE Women’s FA Cup after their 4-0 win at Norton Ladies.

After an impeccably observed minute’s silence for Remembrance Sunday, Chorley dominated the early exchanges and just four minutes in, they were ahead.

Scarlett Smith played a great through ball into the path of Rachel Wood who poked it beyond the keeper.

Norton had a chance mid-way into the first half, but Meghan Pope did well to palm the ball away

Smith had a couple of shots of note, but the wind made playing conditions hard, as Chorley went in 1-0 up at half-time.

The second half started with Chorley again on the front foot, and but for a series of spectacular saves from the keeper, the visitors would have been out of sight.

The second goal did come a few minutes into the second half, as a lovely interchange down the right between Jen King and Maddy Cullin led to the ball bouncing to Vicky Coope, who took a touch and bent the ball around the keeper from 30 yards out.

Chorley soon had a third, as a corner was floated in by Laura Walker and a scramble in the box saw that the ball come out to Cullin, who thundered a half-volley into the back of the net.

The away side were not done there, as Smith and Coope both had shots parried away, and Walker had a speculative effort from 30 yards which the keeper managed to get her finger tips to.

But Chorley managed a fourth as the lively Smith raced on to a through ball before slotting home from a tight angle.

Chorley will host the Foxes on December 3.