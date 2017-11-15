Search

Foxes are up next in FA Cup for Chorley Ladies

Scarlett Smith beats the goalkeeper Chisnall to the ball
Chorley Ladies will face Leicester City second round of the SSE Women’s FA Cup after their 4-0 win at Norton Ladies.

After an impeccably observed minute’s silence for Remembrance Sunday, Chorley dominated the early exchanges and just four minutes in, they were ahead.

Scarlett Smith played a great through ball into the path of Rachel Wood who poked it beyond the keeper.

Norton had a chance mid-way into the first half, but Meghan Pope did well to palm the ball away

Smith had a couple of shots of note, but the wind made playing conditions hard, as Chorley went in 1-0 up at half-time.

The second half started with Chorley again on the front foot, and but for a series of spectacular saves from the keeper, the visitors would have been out of sight.

The second goal did come a few minutes into the second half, as a lovely interchange down the right between Jen King and Maddy Cullin led to the ball bouncing to Vicky Coope, who took a touch and bent the ball around the keeper from 30 yards out.

Chorley soon had a third, as a corner was floated in by Laura Walker and a scramble in the box saw that the ball come out to Cullin, who thundered a half-volley into the back of the net.

The away side were not done there, as Smith and Coope both had shots parried away, and Walker had a speculative effort from 30 yards which the keeper managed to get her finger tips to.

But Chorley managed a fourth as the lively Smith raced on to a through ball before slotting home from a tight angle.

Chorley will host the Foxes on December 3.