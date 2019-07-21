Friendlies round-up: Morecambe win at Everton, Bamber Bridge hit five and Chorley beaten by Wigan Athletic

Morecambe beat Everton Under-23s 3-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Finch Farm thanks to goals from Jordan Cranston (2) and Rhys Oates.

The Shrimps went in front midway through the first half through Cranston’s penalty after Luke Conlan’s cross struck the hand or former Shrimps loanee Antony Evans in the box.

Jim Bentley’s men could have had a second when Alex Kenyon’s looping header hit the crossbar.

It was 2-0 when Cranston’s deflected cross found the net, before substitute Oates scored the third with a near-post finish.

Manasse Mampala pulled a goal back for the hosts with a header 10 minutes from time.

Chorley lost 3-0 at Victory Park to a Wigan Athletic Under-23s side with Ollie Crankshaw (2) and Charlie Jolley on target for the visitors.

A Garry Pett hat-trick and strikes from Scott Harries and Mark Buchan gave Bamber Bridge a 5-1 win at AFC Blackpool.

Clitheroe were 1-0 winners at Charnock Richard, Hugo Tanner on target eight minutes from time.

Garstang went down 4-2 at Slyne with Hest, while AFC Fylde won 3-1 at Ossett Albion.