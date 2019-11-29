In-form Chorley look to continue recent run against Dagenham & Redbridge

Improving Chorley will be looking to continue their climb away from the bottom of the National League when they host Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Since running League Two side Mansfield close in the FA Cup, the Magpies have taken seven points from the last three matches.

Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at league leaders Barrow followed up victories over Chesterfield and Torquay.

The point gained at Holker Street lifted them off the foot of the table, with Ebbsfleet now propping up the rest.

Chorley’s draw at Barrow was a surprise result considering it was top-versus-bottom at kick-off.

It could have been even more of a shock had Jamie Vermiglio’s men held on to the 2-0 lead they took early on.

Magpies boss Vermiglio was pleased enough with the point though, and is enjoying what his side have produced in recent weeks.

Vermiglio said: “It was a good point going away to the side top of the league.

“We would have taken a point going into it.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, the boys carried on with the high press we started with, when maybe we should have sat in, invited a bit of pressure.

“We held out for a valuable point and it was another point towards our target.

“You are seeing a more resilient Chorley side at the moment, we’ve come up against three full-time sides and done really well.”

Dagenham and Redbridge make the trip from London in 16th place.

Managed by Peter Taylor, who was England’s caretaker boss for one game in 2000, the Daggers spent nine years as a Football League club.