Chorley's preparations for their first National League campaign in 29 years are underway as the promotion heroes started pre-season training.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio, along with with coaches Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith, put the majority of the National League North promotion class of 2018-19 through their paces. Josh Vosper captured the players and management team in action as they returned to training last Thursday.

Jamie Vermiglio and Andy Preece Matty Urwin and James Hooper

Jamie Vermiglio and Andy Preece Boss Jamie Vermiglio

Jamie Vermiglio and Andy Preece Midfielder Josh O'Keefe

Ex-Magpie Mark Ross joined training. He is pictured with Matty Urwin and James Hooper

