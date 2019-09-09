Jamie Vermiglio thanks Chorley FC fans for sticking with him and his side after Magpies pick up first National League win

Jamie Vermiglio thanked the Chorley fans for sticking with him and his side.

But after the relief of their first victory in the National League, the Magpies boss stressed that support will be needed in the rest of the campaign.

Two goals from Chris Holroyd and an Elliot Newby effort saw Chorley beat Stockport County 3-0 to win at the 10th attempt on Saturday.

County pipped Chorley to the National League North title, but Vermiglio’s Magpies followed them into the top tier of non-league by beating Spennymoor Town in the play-offs.

And Vermiglio thanked the supporters for standing by him, his management team Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith and his players, as that victory saw the Magpies move off the bottom of the table.

But he warned that everyone will still need to stick together throughout the season.

He said: “Any other team, in any other league, doing what we have done, and conceding the goals that we have done, would be expecting the manager or management team to be axed, or move on perhaps – certainly to give us some grief.

“It is inevitable people have opinions in football.

“With some defeats, people will voice their opinion.

“But I think, on the whole, the togetherness from the supporters has been phenomenal, continuing from last year, and acknowledging the hard work and effort that the boys are putting in.

“They stuck with us, as has everyone else around the club, and that is important.

“This is not going to be our only difficult patch in this season, there are going to be more, and we want everyone to stick together.

“So a big thank you to them.”