Jamie Vermiglio wants the Chorley FC fans to bring the noise and back his boys when they host Spennymoor Town in the National League North play-off final

Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio is pleased the club has given the people of Chorley something to shout about, and he urged them to bring the noise again and roar his side to an historic play-off final victory over Spennymoor Town on Sunday.

Chorley FC are now one game away from ending a 29-year absence from the top-tier of non-league.

After his side beat Altrincham 3-1 on penalties to clinch a home final at Victory Park, Vermiglio was full of praise for the community as more than 3,000 packed into the stadium once again.

It was the third time the Magpies have reached the 3,000 figure this season, with their 2-0 win over champions Stockport County and the FA Cup clash with League One side Doncaster Rovers also topping that figure.

Now the Magpies chief is hopeful the community come out in force once again for a game the former Chorley player has dubbed the biggest in their history.

He said: "Without a shadow of a doubt this is the biggest game for the club in the last 30 years. It is one of the biggest games in the club's history.

"To get back up to the National League now is harder than ever. All the finances at other clubs makes what we have done this season a whole lot better. It is something to sing about.

"It is great for the people of Chorley. We have had a few big occasions this year: going to Barrow (in the FA Cup), Doncaster at home (in the FA Cup), the Stockport game. We are giving the supporters something to shout about.

"They were brilliant again against Altrincham. So many people have said to me, 'You have had a great season this. Whatever happens you have had a great season.' I do not agree. I think we need to get promoted for it to be great.

" But they are also saying it is exciting. We have given them something to look forward to and that is a credit to the boys.

"As supporters, they want to watch good football, lads who roll their sleeves up and give their all. With this team we have got all of that.

"The fans were outstanding on Sunday. I expect that they will turn up in their thousands again.

"This is not just great for me or the players but for the people of Chorley. This is their home club and their community club, a club they can get involved in and really enjoy coming down to watch.

"If we can get win on Sunday it will probably be the club's biggest achievement in the last 30 years but we need them to bring the noise once again.

"I asked for noise against Stockport and they brought it. It helped the lads and we need it again.

"If I was not in the dugout I'd be in the stands, banging the drum and cheering the lads on.

"We need them to be loud and proud again on Sunday and be our 12th man for the last time this season."

And Vermiglio believes the key will be hard work. He was part of the Magpies side that beat AFC Fylde 2-0 in the NPL First Division North play-off final in 2011.

Since retiring as a player he has also been involved in the Magpies' last three play-off attempts in the National League North.

He was a coach when they lost to Guiseley in the final in 2015 and assistant manager when the Magpies lost at Halifax in the final two years later.

After the Magpies' semi-final defeat at Harrogate last season he took over as manager that summer.

And Vermiglio says in the build-up to the game he will be recalling that win over Fylde, which he dubbed one of the best moments of his life, and those final defeats to stress the importance of hard work.

He feels this is Chorley's best squad of recent years but says that counts for nothing if they cannot beat the Moors.

He said: "I will be drawing on the Fylde game but also the Guiseley game and the Halifax game, when we came so near but yet were so far in the end.

"There is a lot of talk about this being our year. Is this the one? I think we have as a good a chance as we have ever had.

"We have the home advantage and in my opinion the best group of players we have had at the club since I have been about.

"But it's about the 90 minutes, working hard and everyone performing. You have seen in the Liverpool game (against Barcelona) that the harder you work the more chances you get, so I will be using that as part of our motivation."